Aug 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.10 8.03 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.00 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.88 7.84 1 YEAR 7.78/7.81 7.80 2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.09/7.19 7.14 10 YEARS 7.11/7.21 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)