Aug 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.15 8.07 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.06 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.05 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.84/7.91 7.88 1 YEAR 7.81/7.83 7.82 2 YEARS 7.36/7.39 7.38 3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)