Aug 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85 1 YEAR 7.79/7.83 7.81 2 YEARS 7.35/7.39 7.37 3 YEARS 7.17/7.21 7.19 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19 10 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)