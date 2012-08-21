Aug 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.15 8.06 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.05 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.83/7.92 7.88 1 YEAR 7.82/7.85 7.84 2 YEARS 7.40/7.42 7.41 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 10 YEARS 7.21/7.31 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)