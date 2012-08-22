Aug 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.94/8.13 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.08 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.04 7.97 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 1 YEAR 7.80/7.82 7.81 2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 10 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)