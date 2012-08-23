Aug 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.14 8.05
2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.91/8.03 7.97
6 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90
9 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87
1 YEAR 7.81/7.82 7.82
2 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37
3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17
7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21
10 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
