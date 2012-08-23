Aug 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.14 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.03 7.97 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 1 YEAR 7.81/7.82 7.82 2 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 10 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)