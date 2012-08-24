Aug 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.13 8.04
2 MONTHS 7.92/8.10 8.01
3 MONTHS 7.90/8.03 7.97
6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89
9 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86
1 YEAR 7.80/7.82 7.81
2 YEARS 7.35/7.37 7.36
3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16
7 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19
10 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 19 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
