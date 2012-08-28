Aug 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.15 8.05
2 MONTHS 7.90/8.10 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98
6 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88
9 MONTHS 7.80/7.90 7.85
1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79
2 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34
3 YEARS 7.15/7.19 7.17
4 YEARS 7.12/7.16 7.14
5 YEARS 7.11/7.15 7.13
7 YEARS 7.12/7.22 7.17
10 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
