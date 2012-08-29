Aug 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.92 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.12 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.07 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.92/8.03 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.92 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.32/7.35 7.34 3 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.12/7.22 7.17 10 YEARS 7.14/7.24 7.19 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)