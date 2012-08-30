Aug 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.14 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18 10 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)