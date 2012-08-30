Aug 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.14 8.05
2 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98
6 MONTHS 7.82/7.91 7.87
9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83
1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77
2 YEARS 7.31/7.34 7.33
3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17
4 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14
5 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14
7 YEARS 7.13/7.23 7.18
10 YEARS 7.15/7.25 7.20
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
