Aug 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.94/8.14 8.04
2 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01
3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98
6 MONTHS 7.87/7.98 7.93
9 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87
1 YEAR 7.81/7.83 7.82
2 YEARS 7.39/7.41 7.40
3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
4 YEARS 7.17/7.21 7.19
5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18
7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22
10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
