Aug 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.98 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.94/8.14 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.10 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.05 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.87/7.98 7.93 9 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 1 YEAR 7.81/7.83 7.82 2 YEARS 7.39/7.41 7.40 3 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 4 YEARS 7.17/7.21 7.19 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)