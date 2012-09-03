Sep 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.96 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.11 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.10 8.02 3 MONTHS 7.93/8.04 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 9 MONTHS 7.84/7.90 7.87 1 YEAR 7.80/7.82 7.81 2 YEARS 7.38/7.40 7.39 3 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.17/7.27 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.29 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)