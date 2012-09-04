Sep 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.95/8.13 8.04
2 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.91/8.03 7.97
6 MONTHS 7.87/7.95 7.91
9 MONTHS 7.81/7.89 7.85
1 YEAR 7.79/7.81 7.80
2 YEARS 7.37/7.40 7.39
3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19
5 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18
7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21
10 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)