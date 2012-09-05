Sep 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.09 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.86/8.05 7.96 3 MONTHS 7.88/8.02 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.93 7.88 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.86 7.82 1 YEAR 7.74/7.77 7.76 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 10 YEARS 7.18/7.28 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)