Sep 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.91 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.90/8.07 7.99 2 MONTHS 7.89/8.05 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.90/8.01 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.91 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 1 YEAR 7.74/7.76 7.75 2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.16/7.26 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)