Sep 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.94 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.12 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.91/8.09 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.04 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.84/7.94 7.89 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.88 7.84 1 YEAR 7.77/7.80 7.79 2 YEARS 7.37/7.41 7.39 3 YEARS 7.24/7.28 7.26 4 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 5 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.23/7.33 7.28 10 YEARS 7.25/7.35 7.30 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)