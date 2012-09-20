Sep 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02
2 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00
3 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93
6 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86
9 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78
1 YEAR 7.70/7.73 7.72
2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31
3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17
5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
