Sep 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.90 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78 1 YEAR 7.70/7.73 7.72 2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)