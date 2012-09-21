Sep 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.98/8.09 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.01 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.82/7.89 7.86 9 MONTHS 7.75/7.80 7.78 1 YEAR 7.70/7.72 7.71 2 YEARS 7.30/7.32 7.31 3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.18/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.20/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)