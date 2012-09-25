Sep 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.98/8.08 8.03 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 9 MONTHS 7.72/7.80 7.76 1 YEAR 7.70/7.71 7.71 2 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)