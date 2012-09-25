Sep 25The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.87 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.98/8.08 8.03
2 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92
6 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83
9 MONTHS 7.72/7.80 7.76
1 YEAR 7.70/7.71 7.71
2 YEARS 7.28/7.30 7.29
3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18
4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
5 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14
7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19
10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)