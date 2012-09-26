Sep 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.86 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.95 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.79/7.86 7.83 9 MONTHS 7.72/7.78 7.75 1 YEAR 7.67/7.70 7.69 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.14/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.17/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)