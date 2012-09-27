Sep 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01
2 MONTHS 7.91/8.01 7.96
3 MONTHS 7.85/7.94 7.90
6 MONTHS 7.77/7.84 7.81
9 MONTHS 7.68/7.75 7.72
1 YEAR 7.64/7.66 7.65
2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
3 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12
4 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09
5 YEARS 7.07/7.10 7.09
7 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14
10 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
