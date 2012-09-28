Sep 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99 2 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95 3 MONTHS 7.84/7.92 7.88 6 MONTHS 7.77/7.83 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 4 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06 7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11 10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)