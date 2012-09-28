Sep 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99
2 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95
3 MONTHS 7.84/7.92 7.88
6 MONTHS 7.77/7.83 7.80
9 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70
1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64
2 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22
3 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09
4 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06
5 YEARS 7.05/7.07 7.06
7 YEARS 7.07/7.15 7.11
10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 18 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
