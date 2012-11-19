Nov 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 8.00/8.09 8.05 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.05 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.87/7.93 7.90 9 MONTHS 7.78/7.84 7.81 1 YEAR 7.74/7.75 7.75 2 YEARS 7.31/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.15/7.16 7.16 5 YEARS 7.15/7.16 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)