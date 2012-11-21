Nov 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.96 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.10 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.98/8.06 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.87 7.84 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.34/7.37 7.36 3 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)