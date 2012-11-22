Nov 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.96 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.03/8.13 8.08 2 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 9 MONTHS 7.79/7.87 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.79 7.78 2 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 3 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.24/7.34 7.29 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)