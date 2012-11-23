Nov 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.95 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 2 MONTHS 8.02/8.12 8.07 3 MONTHS 7.96/8.05 8.01 6 MONTHS 7.89/7.95 7.92 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.86 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.35/7.38 7.37 3 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 4 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 7 YEARS 7.22/7.29 7.26 10 YEARS 7.24/7.31 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)