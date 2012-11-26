Nov 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.93 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.03/8.11 8.07 2 MONTHS 8.02/8.10 8.06 3 MONTHS 7.97/8.03 8.00 6 MONTHS 7.88/7.93 7.91 9 MONTHS 7.80/7.85 7.83 1 YEAR 7.76/7.78 7.77 2 YEARS 7.34/7.36 7.35 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 7 YEARS 7.21/7.28 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.30 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 15 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)