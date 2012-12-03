Dec 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.89 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.05 8.03 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.05 8.02 3 MONTHS 7.96/8.00 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.85/7.89 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.76/7.81 7.79 1 YEAR 7.71/7.73 7.72 2 YEARS 7.29/7.31 7.30 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.16/7.22 7.19 10 YEARS 7.18/7.24 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)