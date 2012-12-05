Dec 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.90 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.00/8.10 8.05 2 MONTHS 7.99/8.07 8.03 3 MONTHS 7.95/8.02 7.99 6 MONTHS 7.83/7.90 7.87 9 MONTHS 7.77/7.82 7.80 1 YEAR 7.72/7.75 7.74 2 YEARS 7.30/7.33 7.32 3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)