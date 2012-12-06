Dec 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.88 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.08 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.92/8.00 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.81/7.88 7.85 9 MONTHS 7.74/7.80 7.77 1 YEAR 7.70/7.72 7.71 2 YEARS 7.27/7.30 7.29 3 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.13/7.22 7.18 10 YEARS 7.15/7.24 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)