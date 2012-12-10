Dec 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.92/8.02 7.97 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.75 7.72 1 YEAR 7.66/7.68 7.67 2 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 10 YEARS 7.13/7.21 7.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)