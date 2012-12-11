Dec 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.84 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.68/7.76 7.72 1 YEAR 7.66/7.68 7.67 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.10/7.18 7.14 10 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)