Dec 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.85 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.04 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 9 MONTHS 7.71/7.77 7.74 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.26/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.09/7.11 7.10 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)