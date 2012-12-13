Dec 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.03 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.77/7.84 7.81 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.76 7.73 1 YEAR 7.66/7.68 7.67 2 YEARS 7.25/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)