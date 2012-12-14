Dec 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.03 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.88/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.83 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.13/7.22 7.18 10 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)