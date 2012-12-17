Dec 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.85/7.95 7.90 6 MONTHS 7.73/7.81 7.77 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.72 7.68 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.10/7.14 7.12 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)