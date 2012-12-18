Dec 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.83 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.07 8.02 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.05 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.97 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.77/7.83 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.75 7.72 1 YEAR 7.66/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)