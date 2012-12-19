Dec 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.85 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.09 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.05 8.01 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.99 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 9 MONTHS 7.70/7.76 7.73 1 YEAR 7.66/7.68 7.67 2 YEARS 7.27/7.29 7.28 3 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 4 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)