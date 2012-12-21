Dec 21The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.85 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.04 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.90/7.98 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.78/7.85 7.82 9 MONTHS 7.69/7.76 7.73 1 YEAR 7.67/7.69 7.68 2 YEARS 7.26/7.28 7.27 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)