Dec 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.84 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.95/8.05 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.84 7.80 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.73 7.70 1 YEAR 7.63/7.66 7.65 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.16/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 7 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.24/7.32 7.28 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)