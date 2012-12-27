Dec 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.82 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.07/8.17 8.12 2 MONTHS 7.98/8.06 8.02 3 MONTHS 7.91/7.98 7.95 6 MONTHS 7.76/7.82 7.79 9 MONTHS 7.66/7.71 7.69 1 YEAR 7.63/7.65 7.64 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)