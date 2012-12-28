Dec 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.81 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.06/8.16 8.11 2 MONTHS 7.96/8.04 8.00 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.81 7.78 9 MONTHS 7.65/7.72 7.69 1 YEAR 7.62/7.64 7.63 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)