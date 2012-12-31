Dec 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.79 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.05/8.15 8.10 2 MONTHS 7.94/8.04 7.99 3 MONTHS 7.94/8.01 7.98 6 MONTHS 7.74/7.79 7.77 9 MONTHS 7.64/7.68 7.66 1 YEAR 7.60/7.62 7.61 2 YEARS 7.21/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.18/7.26 7.22 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)