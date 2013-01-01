Jan 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.78 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.04/8.14 8.09 2 MONTHS 7.93/8.03 7.98 3 MONTHS 7.91/8.01 7.96 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.78 7.74 9 MONTHS 7.60/7.67 7.64 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 5 YEARS 7.10/7.12 7.11 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.14/7.22 7.18 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)