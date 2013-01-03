Jan 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.76 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.01/8.11 8.06 2 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.99 7.94 6 MONTHS 7.68/7.76 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.65 7.61 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.09/7.12 7.11 4 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.12/7.15 7.14 7 YEARS 7.15/7.23 7.19 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)