Jan 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.75 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.99/8.09 8.04 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.97 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.75 7.71 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.65 7.61 1 YEAR 7.58/7.60 7.59 2 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 4 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)