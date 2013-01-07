Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.97/8.06 8.02 2 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 3 MONTHS 7.89/7.96 7.93 6 MONTHS 7.67/7.73 7.70 9 MONTHS 7.59/7.65 7.62 1 YEAR 7.59/7.61 7.60 2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)