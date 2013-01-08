Jan 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.96/8.06 8.01 2 MONTHS 7.86/7.96 7.91 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.96 7.92 6 MONTHS 7.65/7.73 7.69 9 MONTHS 7.57/7.64 7.61 1 YEAR 7.57/7.59 7.58 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 5 YEARS 7.18/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 10 YEARS 7.23/7.31 7.27 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)