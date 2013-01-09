Jan 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.93/8.02 7.98 2 MONTHS 7.85/7.94 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.86/7.95 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.62/7.69 7.66 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.62 7.59 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.20/7.23 7.22 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.14/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.19/7.27 7.23 10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)