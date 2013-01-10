Jan 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.91/8.00 7.96
2 MONTHS 7.86/7.94 7.90
3 MONTHS 7.87/7.95 7.91
6 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66
9 MONTHS 7.55/7.61 7.58
1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56
2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24
3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17
4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19
5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19
7 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24
10 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
