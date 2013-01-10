Jan 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.69 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.91/8.00 7.96 2 MONTHS 7.86/7.94 7.90 3 MONTHS 7.87/7.95 7.91 6 MONTHS 7.63/7.69 7.66 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.61 7.58 1 YEAR 7.55/7.57 7.56 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.16/7.18 7.17 4 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 5 YEARS 7.18/7.20 7.19 7 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 10 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 13 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)